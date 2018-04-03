4 Must-Try Asian Tapas

By SILVIA PIKAL

Oxtail tortellini from Anju

A post shared by Modern | Korean (@anjurestaurant) on Jan 7, 2018 at 12:50pm PST



The oxtail tortellini is a must at Anju. Oxtail meat is shredded and placed inside a small dumpling, with soy sauce, truffle oil and grana padano cheese poured and sprinkled on top. You’ll be ordering more than one plate of this toothsome dish.

Pork belly steamed buns from Raw Bar

A post shared by Hotel Arts (@hotelartsyyc) on Mar 13, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT



Raw Bar in Hotel Arts has one hell of a happy hour. Tuesday to Saturday from 4 pm to 6 pm, small plates are half price. The pork belly steamed buns are a can’t-miss dish. Generous and mouthwatering portions of pork belly are topped with cherry hoisin sauce and sautéed onion before being swaddled by steamed buns.

Trout from Foreign Concept

Share the large plate of Alberta trout cha ca la vong at Foreign Concept. It’s a stand-out dish of turmeric fish served on scallion rice noodles and you’ll be wishing you ordered your own plate.

Mushroom dumplings at Two Penny Chinese

The crispy mushroom dumplings at Two Penny Chinese provide a crunchy hit of tasty mushrooms with each bite, and are divine when dipped in the addictive black truffle soy mayo.