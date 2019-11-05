4 Calgary Fashion Shows in November 2019

By Anna Rybnickova

Are you craving vibrant colours, bold cuts and extravagant materials? We’ve got your back with these tips on dazzling fashion shows around the city.

YYC Chic 2019

Thursday, November 7

This evening reception and gala consists of hors d’oeuvres, musical entertainment, a silent auction and — of course — a fashion show which highlights the best of local fashion. There is an opportunity to shop at pop-up kiosks of several local retailers. The Style Guys, Jason and Aly, will lead you through the entire evening, promising glamorous and stylish experience.

Hudson 200 – 8 Ave SW 6th floor

Otahpiaaki 2019: Ísstoíyítahsinni

Saturday, November 9

The annual celebration of Indigenous culture returns to town, hosting Indigenous fashion designers, artists, musicians, and performers showcasing the beauty of their cultures in all forms. You will be able to visit designer ateliers and an Indigenous runway show in the Central Library.

Calgary Central Library, 800 – 3 St SE

Xanthus

Thursday, November 28

Come see the inaugural show hosted by Concept X and get swept off your feet by the many forms of Canadian fashion, art installations, dance performances and live music. DJ Egypt will entertain you throughout the evening, together with pop-up dance performances. You can also visit a market showcasing the local looks and styles this town has to offer. See the unique styles of Kate Hewko, Malika Rajani, Charming Chaos and others at the runway show that is sure to inspire your fashion sense.

Venue 308, 308 – 11 Avenue Southeast #110

Trunk Show Calgary

Friday – Sunday, November 29 – December 1

Attention, future brides! Trunk Show Calgary offers the brides-to-be a unique opportunity to meet with a designer or an executive from Martina Liana and schedule an appointment to try on the wedding dresses, which are not ordinarily available in local salons. You can look forward to a spectacular showcase of the latest cuts and styles and choose a dress that will make your big day even more special.

The Bridal Boutique Calgary, 5131 Elbow Dr SW