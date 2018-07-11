3 ways to get your arts and culture dose in Calgary

By SILVIA PIKAL

WHAT’S NEW AT ESKER FOUNDATION

Esker Foundation is exhibiting two major solo exhibitions from Canadian artists Vanessa Brown and Anna Torma until September 2. Brown’s The Witching Hour takes the viewer through a series of fantastic scenarios. In one installation you’ll find yourself feeling like Alice after she’s taken the shrinking potion, as you stumble upon a jeweller’s piercing parlour at midnight. You’re surrounded by whimsical and oversized earrings and other accessories that beckon you to a speculative reality where a weary wall clock naps at night.

Book of Abandoned Details features Anna Torma’s large-scale hand embroidered wall hangings and collages. Torma has more than 40 years of embroidery experience, and this exhibit presents major work produced over the past five years. One work, Carpet of Many Hands, is a stunning collage of found and collected fabrics and original embroideries. Hundreds of textile pieces culminate in a powerful piece that reflects on domestic space, labour and the value of women’s domestic work. Sign up for a free talk, tour or workshop, or download Esker’s free app before you visit.

GET YOUR FIX OF WESTERN CULTURE AT NEWZONES

Check out the “G’ddy Up!” exhibit at Newzones, which will be exhibited until August 25. This annual group show features work that showcases the western iconography we’re all familiar with, and also explores how the “Wild West” is shifting into something more cosmopolitan and vibrant. This exhibit includes photography, painting and sculpture from renowned artists, including Dianne Bos and Cathy Daley.

THE GREAT GRAIN ELEVATOR

Explore the world of grain at the Grain Academy and Museum in Stampede Park. Bring the kids to see a 35-metre-long railway model that demonstrates how grain moves out of Western Canada by rail and feeds people all over the world. Browse historic photos, films, replicas, the tools and equipment used by early farmers in Alberta and a working model grain elevator to get a closer look at the structures that transformed the grain industry and remain an iconic part of Canada’s agriculture history. Admission is by donation.