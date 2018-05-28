3 new eats in Calgary

By RACHAEL FREY and SILVIA PIKAL
Looking for something fresh? These places have opened in Calgary within the past few months.
LITTLE LOT DINER
Check out Little Lot Diner for casual and tasty breakfast, and lunch and dinner, from bennies to burgers. They’re also licensed and serve 12 cocktails, 4 rotational taps and a coffee bar.
BREIZH BISTROT
Breizh Bistrot is an authentic French creperie that serves both savoury and dessert crepes for lunch and dinner. Sample everything from bacon, eggs and marble cheese to good ol’ salted butter and sugar.
UZU TAIYAKI
Taiyaki, a Japanese fish-shaped waffle, plus soft-serve ice cream in flavours like matcha or black sesame, equals a delicious summer treat. You get to choose a filling—nutella or red bean—and a topping too. We opted for gummy bears and teddy grahams!