May 28th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > 3 new eats in Calgary

3 new eats in Calgary

By RACHAEL FREY and SILVIA PIKAL

Looking for something fresh? These places have opened in Calgary within the past few months.

LITTLE LOT DINER 

Check out Little Lot Diner for casual and tasty breakfast, and lunch and dinner, from bennies to burgers. They’re also licensed and serve 12 cocktails, 4 rotational taps and a coffee bar.

BREIZH BISTROT 


Breizh Bistrot is an authentic French creperie that serves both savoury and dessert crepes for lunch and dinner. Sample everything from bacon, eggs and marble cheese to good ol’ salted butter and sugar.

UZU TAIYAKI 

Taiyaki, a Japanese fish-shaped waffle, plus soft-serve ice cream in flavours like matcha or black sesame, equals a delicious summer treat. You get to choose a filling—nutella or red bean—and a topping too. We opted for gummy bears and teddy grahams!

