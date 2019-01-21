3 new Calgary stores you should visit

By SHAUNA MCGINN

GARDENIA FLOWER BOUTIQUE

What better way to shake off the January blues than to ogle gorgeous flower arrangements? Step into the doors of the 108-year-old restored home that has been turned into Gardenia Flower Boutique, and you’ll be instantly put at ease by the artfully designed space bursting with exotic plant life. Opened last fall in Marda Loop, a visit to this flower shop on a cold winter day can be easily incorporated into a leisurely afternoon in this trendy neighbourhood. Gardenia offers hand-tied bouquets, fresh cut flowers, and some home goods like candles and vases.

AVENIDA FOOD HALL & FRESH MARKET

On November 29, Avenida Village shopping centre unveiled a brand-new dining section — but it’s not a typical mall food court. Avenida Food Hall & Fresh Market takes inspiration from the longstanding tradition of European open-air food halls, where dozens of vendors come together in one spot to purvey local goods ranging from bread and produce to seafood and candy. Travis Callaway, president of Avenida, says, “A food hall has never been done before in our city and we feel like the trending foodie culture and slow food movement… as well as the open social environment will be widely enjoyed and appreciated.” In addition to restaurant and local vendor sections, there will also be a stall where “micro-artisans” and makers are able to rent wall space to sell their products.

SAKS OFF FIFTH

After a holiday spending spree, doling out serious cash for designer clothing is probably the furthest thing from your mind. Enter Saks Off Fifth, the outlet sister store to Saks Fifth Avenue, where you can find high-end brands for up to 70 per cent off. Launched this past September at Market Mall, this is the second Saks Off Fifth store in Calgary, the first being the CrossIron Mills location that opened back in 2016. At both locations, you can hunt for marked down clothes, shoes and accessories from brands like Calvin Klein, Givenchy and Free People. If you’re experiencing shopping burnout, remember that sometimes the best deals are found after the boxing week rush when stores are eager to move leftover product and entice customers with sales to offset the January retail slump.