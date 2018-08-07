3 Must-Try Dishes in Calgary

By SILVIA PIKAL
BRIDGETTE BAR’S GARLIC BREAD
Garlic bread is a heavenly combination of some of life’s best foods — bread, butter and garlic. And just when you think it can’t get any better, enter the garlic bread on Bridgette Bar’s snack menu. It’s one of those dishes you think about long after you gobble it down and leave the restaurant (and wish you’d ordered one for a midnight snack). Each roll is filled with cheese curds and brushed with garlic butter before being sprinkled generously with parmesan and chives. It also earned the title of one of “Where Calgary’s Favourite Dishes” in this year’s Where to Dine Awards.
SILVER DRAGON’S SIU MAI
With a well-deserved reputation in Calgary for exceptional dim sum, Silver Dragon offers the ideal brunch experience. Make sure you arrive before noon — the dining room fills up quickly and line-ups are to be expected. Then take your seat and savour each bite from the roaming food carts. Try one of their enduring favourites, the siu mai, a winning combination of juicy, flavourful pork and shrimp in an open-top dumpling.
BRIGGS’ NEWF’S POUTINE
The most popular appetizer at Briggs Kitchen and Bar, the Newf’s Poutine is stacked high with east coast lobster. A winner of the 2016 Gravy Bowl for Poutine Week, this dish is a must for poutine lovers and anyone unable to resist the temptation of a generous heaping of lobster on crispy fries, topped with Quebec cheese curds and slathered in lobster cream instead of traditional gravy. You could easily share this dish, but you won’t want to.