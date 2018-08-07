3 Must-Try Dishes in Calgary

BRIDGETTE BAR’S GARLIC BREAD

Garlic bread is a heavenly combination of some of life’s best foods — bread, butter and garlic. And just when you think it can’t get any better, enter the garlic bread on Bridgette Bar’s snack menu. It’s one of those dishes you think about long after you gobble it down and leave the restaurant (and wish you’d ordered one for a midnight snack). Each roll is filled with cheese curds and brushed with garlic butter before being sprinkled generously with parmesan and chives. It also earned the title of one of “Where Calgary’s Favourite Dishes” in this year’s Where to Dine Awards.

Photo by Jasmine Croteau.

SILVER DRAGON’S SIU MAI