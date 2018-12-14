3 Holiday Feasts in Calgary

By RACHAEL FREY

The winter holidays are about many things — family and friends, gift-giving, personal reflection, charity — but there can be no doubt that food is one of the most critical elements. Expectations are high, and preparing a traditional (or not-so-traditional) meal can be very stressful. Fortunately, these Calgary restaurants are ready to do all the hard work so you can just sit back, relax and dig in.

Courtesy Fairmont Palliser.

CHRISTMAS BRUNCH AT THE FAIRMONT PALLISER

Get swept up in the magic of Christmas with a decadent brunch in the Fairmont Palliser’s iconic Crystal Ballroom. The holiday themed meal will include all the traditional fixings and much more for an epic Christmas Day feast. The brunch begins at 10 am on December 25, with the last seating at 2:30 pm.

Courtesy Pixabay.

CHRISTMAS DINNER BUFFET AT THOMSONS RESTAURANT

Finish off Christmas Day at the Hyatt’s warm, modern Thomsons Restaurant. The incredible gourmet buffet includes everything you could think of and then some, such as a carving station with prime rib, turkey and lamb, freshly shucked oysters, sushi, local charcuterie and cheeses, dim sum, and a mouth-watering dessert station. The Christmas dinner buffet is 5 – 7:30 pm on December 25, and Thomsons also offers an equally impressive Christmas brunch buffet with made-to-order omelettes and pancakes, from 10:30 am – 3:30 pm.

Courtesy Heritage Park.

NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER AT SELKIRK GRILLE

Wave goodbye to 2018 and ring in the new year with the timeless elegance of Heritage Park’s Selkirk Grille. The vintage details — from a prominent sandstone bar and warm wooden accents to the music from a bygone era — paired with attentive service, a six-course gourmet dinner and, of course, a bottle of champagne, will make it a night to remember. Dinner will be served December 31, 5 – 10 pm.