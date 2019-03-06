3 art exhibits to check out in Calgary

By SILVIA PIKAL

PLAY WITH YOUR PUBLIC ART

At the corner of 8 Avenue NE and Centre Street N, there’s a mural on the south-facing wall of Ducktoes Computer Services. This is no ordinary mural. If you download an app called Augle, you can view the art through your phone and watch it come to life with animations and music. “Won’t You Be My Neighbour!” is Calgary’s first permanent augmented reality public mural. The piece launched last fall, and was designed by local artists Kathryn Pearce and Tanner Hamilton.

“People have found a certain level of joy when the music and animations kick in,” says Kevin Jesuino with the Crescent Heights Community Association. “It’s like a little secret in our neighbourhood.” Augle can be downloaded for free through Google Play or the App Store.

ARTIST AT PLAY

Calgary painter Chris Cran covers a wide range of styles and genres in his work from portraiture to pop art, all of which aim to challenge the viewer’s expectations of gallery art. Throughout his career, he’s dedicated periods of time to creative play in his studio, where he follows his curiosity and imagination and experiments with new materials and techniques. While gazing at a blank canvas, Cran will ask himself simple questions like, “What if I do this?” or “What if I mix this with that?” and see where it takes him. Glenbow’s exhibit Chris Cran: At Play features 24 new paintings created in 2018 during one of these periods of self-expression. View the exhibit until May 26.

THE MANY FACES OF MERYL MCMASTER

Confluence at Glenbow presents a collection of Meryl McMaster’s stunning and evocative fine art photography. In each piece of art, McMaster has transformed herself into an extraordinary, otherworldly alter ego using elaborate props and sculptural garments. She seeks inspiration from her background as an individual of Plains Cree and Euro-Canadian heritage, exploring how self-identity is constructed through culture, history and lineage, and challenging the stereotypical ways Indigenous people have been photographed throughout history. The exhibit will be on display until June 2.