20 Things To Do in Calgary in November

By MICHAELA RITCHIE and SILVIA PIKAL

Just because the weather is quickly taking a turn for the worst here in Calgary, doesn’t mean you and yours have to be stuck inside this month! Here’s our recommendations for getting out around town and making the most of what Calgary has to offer in November:

Dia de Muertos (Nov. 1)

The Day of the Dead is upon us! Join Arts Commons and the Casa Mexico in Alberta Foundation for a night of ghoulish celebration in the lobby of the Jack Singer Concert Hall. Have your face painted in the sugar skull style of La Catrina, admire the gorgeously festive Altar Exhibition and enjoy Bread of the Dead with Mexican hot chocolate and other regional delicacies.

Corb Lund (Nov. 2)

Fresh off his latest solo tour across Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri, JUNO and CCMA award-winning roots-country artist Corb Lund is headed back home to Alberta with a stop in Calgary. Although his tour—which donated the proceeds of all Texas shows to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts—saw the music mogul performing solo with only his favourite guitar Juanita for company on stage, for this performance his vocals will be backed by the majesty of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra to create a truly unique concert experience. Join the best of Southern Alberta bluegrass for a night of western conversation, songs and stories… and a little BS.

Sisters: The Belles Soeurs Musical (Oct. 10 – Nov. 4)

Set in 1960s Montreal, this hilarious musical follows the story of Germaine Lauzon, a working-class housewife who wins one million trading stamps. She invites her family and neighbours over for a stamp-sticking party so she can claim her prizes of various household goods—but bitter jealousies, disappointments and dreams up-end the plot of this hilarious revue.

Terminator Improv (Nov. 2-4)

Take a seat in the director’s chair as you and the rest of the audience get a chance to direct Terminator, the classic tale of cyborg terror, at this off-the-wall improv show at the Engineered Air Theatre.

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald (Nov. 3)

Calgary’s own Michael Bernard Fitzgerald takes the stage at the Jack Singer Concert Hall, backed by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, to perform sweeping arrangements off his 2016 album I Wanna Make It with You—along with some of his classics, and reinvented pop music favourites.

Downton Abbey Road (Nov. 3 – Feb. 4)

The drama and intrigue of hit TV series Downton Abbey is reimagined with a musical intervention by The Beatles at Jubilations Dinner Theatre Calgary.

The Elwins (Nov. 4)

On tour promoting their third studio album, Beauty Community, this Toronto pop-rock quartet will bring their JUNO award-winning sound to SAIT’s Gateway Bar.

An Intimate Evening with Yanni (Nov. 6)

Mediterranean melodies and Latin passion collide to the tune of orchestral, new-age fusion in Greek keyboardist and composer Yanni’s traditional arrangements. This latest concert at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium promises a more intimate approach.

Bob Saget (Nov. 9)

Whether they grew up watching him on Full House or are better acquainted with his more “adult” stand-up comedy routine, when Bob Saget comes to town his audiences are left rolling in the aisles. Join in on the laughs when he brings his sold-out headlining tour to the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino.

Calgary Taboo Show (Nov. 9-12)

This exhibition at the Big Four in Stampede Park promises to be “naughty but nice,” offering patrons an upscale market for adult novelty shopping, along with live entertainment, fashion shows, demonstrations and educational workshops. Discover your wild side here and explore the mystifying world of taboo. Must be 18 years or older to attend.

Afghanistan: Requiem for a Generation (Nov. 10-11)

This powerful and haunting orchestral homage to Canada’s combat mission in Afghanistan transcends nations to pay tribute to the lives touched, changed and lost in battle around the world.

Remembrance Day Service & Holiday Artisan’s Fair (Nov. 11)

Pay your respects with a traditional Remembrance Day memorial service, featuring bagpipes, bugling, poetry readings, speeches in memoriam, and choral performances. Afterwards, enjoy Fort Calgary’s annual Holiday Artisan’s Fair, which features blown glass, woodwork, jewelry, and crafts from over 60 local creatives. Entrance is free with the donation of a non-perishable food item to the Veterans Food Bank.

Dallas Smith (Nov. 11)

The first Canadian country artist to have back-to-back number one singles since Shania Twain, Smith has been busy in 2017 jamming the radio waves with singles off his latest project, Side Effects. Now, he’s bringing those songs, and his stadium-sized voice, to the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino for his Side Effects Tour, joined by opening acts Lauren Alaina (of American Idol fame) and Michael Ray (debut single “Kiss You in the Morning”). Don’t miss your chance for a meet and greet.

Halsey (Nov. 14)

Get “Closer” to this American singer-songwriter during the Scotiabank Saddledome stop of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour.

Disney on Ice (Nov. 15-19)

Skating onto centre stage at the Stampede Corral, this icecapade features characters from Disney and Pixar classics Finding Dory, Inside Out, Frozen, Toy Story and more as they learn what it means to follow their hearts. Make unforgettable memories with Mickey and the gang in this celebration of love, friendship, family, and adventure.

Pure 90s (Nov. 17 – Feb. 4)

Time to break out your butterfly clips, chokers, and high tops, because the 90s are back at Stage West Theatre Restaurant. Groove to the tunes of this nostalgic decade with this homage to girl power, grudge and the ultimate battle of the boy bands!

Barenaked Ladies (Nov. 20)

Hot on the heels of the release of their fifteenth studio album, Fake Nudes, JUNO and Grammy award-winning Canadian pop-rock icons the Barenaked Ladies will make a stop at the Jack Singer Concert Hall amidst their Canadian tour dates, before moving on to rock the U.K. in the new year.

Speaking of the Past (Nov. 23)

The evolution of the fur trade is highlighted in this instalment of the Heritage Park series examining Western Canadian history at the Gasoline Alley Museum.

The Wizard of Oz (Nov. 24 – Dec. 30)

Follow Dorothy, Toto, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion down the yellow brick road once more as Storybook Theatre revisits this timeless classic. Reimagined for a smaller cast to tell the same magical tale audiences know and love, this production showcases all the grandiosity of the original in an intimate and exciting way that is sure to bring new wonder to audience members of all ages.

Zoolights (Nov. 24 – Jan. 6)

A much-beloved holiday tradition in Calgary, Zoolights transforms the zoo pathways each year into a dazzling winter wonderland, with over 1.5 million lights twinkling overhead and molded into fantastic holiday scenes. Though all the cool creatures are sleeping cozily in their beds, attendees are free to roam the grounds with a hot beverage in hand, check out a bevy of fun family games and activities, go ice-skating, warm up by the fire pit, and even pay a visit to Santa Claus himself!

Monthly Fun Fact: While the Day of the Dead, Remembrance Day, and American Thanksgiving are all observed during this month, writers everywhere also celebrate another holiday in November: National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo for short!

