15 things to do in January in Calgary

By SHAUNA MCGINN

Photo courtesy Heritage Park.

HERITAGE PARK WINTER CARNIVAL

Get out of the cold and head to Gasoline Alley museum from January 2-6 for this annual event centered on unique historical vehicles. In addition to ogling classic cars, enjoy floor curling, a snowball toss competition and other family-friendly activities like a snow fort challenge, air hockey and a scavenger hunt.

CALGARY MOTORCYCLE SHOW

From January 4-6, motorcycle lovers new and old will love this multi-day event dedicated to two, three and four-wheel bikes of all makes and models.

STAR WARZ: THE FARCE STRIKES BACK

Head to Jubilations Dinner Theatre to see this satirical take on the classic movie franchise. Playing until January 11.

CALGARY FLAMES VS COLORADO AVALANCHE

On January 9, cheer on the Calgary Flames as they take on the Colorado Avalanche.

THE ILLUSIONISTS

Five talented, sought-after magicians will come together for an onstage spectacle of tricks, stunts and other acts that have continued to wow audiences worldwide. Described by The Times of London as “magic’s Cirque du Soleil,” don’t miss this spectacle that will be in the city from January 8-13.

Photo courtesy Calgary Home Renovation Show.

CALGARY HOME RENOVATION SHOW

Need a little help moving along with your home-related New Year’s resolutions? From January 11-12, find inspiration at this annual show featuring workshops, products, advice and more.

EVITA

From January 11-26, Front Row Centre features this production based on the life of Eva Perón, a controversial figure in Argentinian history.

THE WEDDING FAIR

This large wedding show on January 13 is a great place for those with upcoming nuptials to get ideas, learn tips and tricks, and buy some essentials.

BOOM X

Rick Miller’s wildly successful show is coming back to Calgary for its official world premiere, this time with a storyline following from Woodstock up to 1995. See it from January 15 – February 9.

Photo courtesy Jennifer Squires.

THE JERRY CANS

This six-person band hailing from Nunavut creates music inspired by their home town of Iqaluit and the landscape of the Canadian Arctic. Through their use of traditional Inuit throat singing, and by performing their original music in the language of Inuktitut, The Jerry Cans offer a truly unique and inspiring concert experience. They’re playing in Calgary on January 20.

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

The performance basketball squad is stopping in Calgary on January 23rd for their Fan Powered World Tour, showcasing their unique blend of a great ball game, humour and fun.

BIG WINTER CLASSIC

Celebrating the best Calgary has to offer, from January 24-27, Big Winter Classic brings together bands, artists, and of course, great craft beer for four days of fun guaranteed to ward off the January blues. Headliners range from experimental composer Yonathan Gat to Atlanta-based garage punk band The Coathangers.

DIERKS BENTLEY

Currently on his Burning Man tour and fresh off the release of his ninth studio album The Mountain, the award-winning country artist is playing at Scotiabank Saddledome on January 26.

ALBERTA NIGHT AT THE BOW VALLEY MUSIC CLUB

Support Albertan musicians by joining the Bow Valley Music Club in a celebration of the province’s unique sound on January 26. The three acts are comprised of Amelie Patterson — Banff’s first female poet laureate, heralded for her catchy, up-tempo pop songs — the balladeer Scott Cook and The Travelling Mabels, a trio bound to bring good times with their upbeat three-part harmonies.

DEATH TRAP

Vertigo Theatre’s performance is a chilling thriller about a struggling writer and his ill-fated relationship with a student desperate for his approval. See it from January 26 – February 24.