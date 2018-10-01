15 things to do in Calgary in October

By KYLEE PEDERSEN AND SHAUNA MCGINN

Autumn in Calgary means the arrival of some cornerstone festivals and events, bringing together the best of the city’s art, culture, food and drink. Read on to find out how to make the most of October!

Photo courtesy Caitie Lawrence.

UNTOLD HISTORIES

There are few platforms in Calgary, let alone in Canada, that allow Indigenous people to tell their own stories. Since 2012, the Making Treaty 7 Cultural Society has been making this possible through theatre. KAAHSINNONIKS (our ancestors), running on October 3 and 4, tell the story of what happened during the signing of Treaty 7 in 1877, through the collection and artistic interpretation of oral histories. The group’s second major production, KIITISTSINNONIKS (our mothers) will run from October 24-26.

JOAN DIDION’S THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING PLAY

A decade ago, Didion’s best selling memoir was adapted into a stage play that’s since been revered by audiences worldwide. Don’t miss your chance to see it this week at the Sage Theatre until October 6.

ANTIBALAS

There is nothing quite like the infectious energy of this collective of musicians hailing from Brooklyn. Self-described as music for “intrepid listeners,” the West African-inspired Afrobeat orchestra is here on October 5 to bring you sounds of stylistic funk dappled with political nuance that you may not have experienced before.

DISNEY IN CONCERT: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

A tale as old as time gets a special accompaniment: the CPO will bring the feature film to life on October 5 and 6 with performances of all your favourite songs!

SALOON: A MUSICAL ACROBATIC ADVENTURE

Circus, theatre and live music collide in this western-inspired thrill ride on October 6.

WORDFEST

A celebration of all things literature for writers, readers, and wordsmiths, this festival that runs from October 8-15, boasts multiple events each day, ranging from author Q&As, workshops, book signings and more.

ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

Calgary’s Shakespeare Company are shaking up a classic by casting two women in the title roles. The show runs from October 9–29.

RODNEY’S CRAB CRACK WITH STEAM WHISTLE BREWING

Rodney’s Oyster House is hosting an evening of messy fun on October 11, with three types of crab served family-style along with a pint of Steam Whistle.

BURTON CUMMINGS

Legendary The Guess Who frontman will rock the stage at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino on October 12.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL

If the title of this festival isn’t enough to convince you to attend, its menu will. On the docket for 2018? Over 40 different food selections from the city’s best restaurants and vendors, to be paired with an extensive list of global wines, beers and spirits. You’ll also be able to share your favourite sips and bites and vote for the Great Big Taste Awards in two food categories and 14 beverage categories. October 12 and 13.

THE WEATHER STATION

Tamara Lindeman’s cool, feathered voice will coo out the narrative sounds of her fourth EP at Festival Hall on October 14. With her new collection of songs, the Toronto musician will sweep listeners away with unstructured, bold musical storytelling.

CPO: PETER AND THE WOLF

Introducing the perfect performance for young orchestra audiences, this rendition of Prokofiev’s masterpiece accompanied by the ever-charming Saint-Saens’ The Carnival of the Animals is sure to capture the imagination of children and adults alike, as Peter and his animal friends attempt to capture a wolf that is lurking about their village. See it on October 21.

CRAIG FERGUSON

Don’t miss this famed actor, writer and comedian’s newest tour, Hobo Fabulous, on October 21.

ALBERTA BALLET IN THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

A timeless epic at its pinnacle, the whole family will enjoy the story of Princess Aurora set to Tchaikovsky’s beautiful score from October 24-27.

CALGARY SCREAMFEST

The 13thand final ScreamFest is on in the Grandstand building at Stampede Park. Come out to get spooked with haunted houses, rides, escape rooms, and more until October 31.