15 things to do in Calgary in November

By SHAUNA MCGINN

Without the colour-changing leaves or the anticipation of the holiday season, November can get a bad rap for being a lost month. But between the much-awaited opening of the New Central Library, diverse musical performances, and a litany of craft and art shows, November in Calgary is shaping up to be a month worth getting excited about.

Local band Free The Cynics, who are performing at the annual Listen Up! charity event for Calgary’s Distress Centre. Courtesy Free The Cynics.

NEW CENTRAL LIBRARY GRAND OPENING

The much-awaited opening of the architecturally magnificent new library kicks off on November 3, with days of celebrations including live music, crafts, performances, and more.

FLIBBERTIGIBBET’S STORY EXHIBIT

Part of Quest Theatre’s new “Sweet Pea” series, this November 4 show will be a collection of interactive stories and songs for kids aged 3-7 and up.

FESTIVAL OF CRAFTS

From November 1-4, check out one of Canada’s largest holiday craft fairs featuring products from over 250 artisans across the country.

CHRISTMAS IN THE COUNTRY ART SALE

Over a thousand pieces of fine crafts and artwork by local artists will fill the historic Leighton Home from November 3-4 and 10-11. There will be free parking, admission, and complimentary holiday treats.

CALGARY EUROPEAN FILM FESTIVAL

From November 3-11, head out to see some works of art from talented film makers from Slovenia, Switzerland, Italy, and more.

CANADIAN JAZZ FESTIVAL

The Jazz YYC fall series is bringing the best of the genre to Calgary from November 8-11.

EDEN ROBINSON

The Giller Prize-nominated author will discuss her latest novel Trickster Drift. The November 8 event includes an audience Q&A and book signing.

Cécile Doo-Kingué. Photo: Terry Hughes.

CÉCILE DOO-KINGUÉ

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and guitarist Cécile Doo-Kingué will be on stage on November 9 and 10 at the Arts Commons for a night of music heralded for its ability to be as “soothing and soulful” as it is electrifying. The Montreal-based artist’s latest album, Anybody Listening Part 2, blends blues, jazz, folk and more, and is grounded in inspiration from her Cameroon- American-Canadian heritage.

MARY AND MAX: A MUSICAL

Don’t miss this story of the unlikely friendship between 10-year-old Mary from Melbourne, and Max, a middle-aged man from New York with Asperger’s, running until November 11.

FLEETWOOD MAC

Four-fifths of the world-famous band — Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood — are making a stop in Calgary on November 12.

TONTO WEEK AT THE NATIONAL MUSIC CENTRE

The NMC will commission one of the most well-known parts of its music and technology collection, The Original New Timbral Orchestra (referred to as TONTO), during TONTO Week from November 14-18. With it, the NMC will host a full week of music programming centred around TONTO, and will feature artists like A Tribe Called Red, who will be the first group to create music with the legendary synthesizer.

DISNEY ON ICE: DARE TO DREAM

This rendition of the travelling on-ice spectacle will land in Calgary from November 14-18, and features five Disney princesses, each from different eras of the franchise: Moana, Anna from Frozen, Rapunzel, Belle and Cinderella.

LISTEN UP! CALGARY CHARITY CONCERT

This annual charity concert for Distress Centre Calgary features a mix of local musicians and bands, including Free The Cynics — whose lead singer is a Distress Centre volunteer. Rich Paxton started the concert after seeing firsthand how critical the centre’s services are to Calgarians. Head out and show your support on November 24.

ONCE UPON A CHRISTMAS AT HERITAGE PARK

Calgary’s beloved Heritage Park will be the place to get into the spirit this year as it transforms into a festive Christmas village, complete with carols, wagon rides, and, of course, a chance to take a photo with Santa. You can visit the family friendly park every weekend starting on November 24, up until the day before Christmas Eve.

THE LUNCHBOX THEATRE’S IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

See this beloved holiday classic that premieres on November 26 at the Lunchbox Theatre, with a cast made up of one of the group’s award-winning ensembles.

