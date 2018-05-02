15 things to do in Calgary in May

By RACHAEL FREY and SILVIA PIKAL

Calgary International Beer Fest

From May 4-5, sample some of the 500 beers onsite, take part in beer seminars, vote for the best and more.

Jane’s Walk Festival

Discover Calgary from the ground up with this festival from May 4-6, which is focused on free, locally led walking tours in which people get together to explore, talk about and celebrate their neighbourhoods.

Thomas the Train

Everyone’s favourite train is back! Thomas the Tank Engine returns to Heritage Park Historical Village from May 5-6 and 11-3. Take the kids for a ride with Thomas, a meet and greet with railway controller Sir Topham Hatt, and enjoy face painting, musical entertainment and more before Canada’s largest living history museum reopens for the season on May 19.

Calgary Music Collector’s Show

On May 6, experience one of the largest gatherings of new and used music, collectibles and related memorabilia in western Canada. Expect to find treasures on vinyl, CD and cassette, along with vintage Hi-Fi equipment, posters, toys and lots more.

Toronzo Cannon

Chicago Transit Authority bus driver by day, international blues performer by night. Born and raised in Chicago, Toronzo Cannon’s fame in his native city continues to open doors to gigs around the US, Canada and Europe where audiences can’t get enough of his blazing guitar and truth-telling lyrics. He’s in Calgary from May 11-12.

Girls Learning Code Day

On May 12, in this collaborative experience, girls aged eight to 13 will work together to build a video game that addresses a social or environmental issue and works towards change. There’s no prerequisites — beginners will be mentored through hands-on, project-based learning to see technology as a medium for self-expression and changing the world.

The Eagles

One of these nights, get a peaceful easy feeling with these iconic rock desperados, playing in Calgary on May 14.

David Sedaris

Known for his comedic essay collections, his stand-up is autobiographical and self-depreciating. He’ll be in Calgary on May 15.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert

Calling all Potter-heads! Watch the characters you know and love bumble through learning wizardry and the trials of adolescence on a 40-foot screen while the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra performs the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone score note-for-note in sync with the movie. Catch a performance from May 18-19.

AMPED UP!

An evening of glam entertainment with RuPaul’s Drag Race favs Farrah Moan, Detox and Ongina on May 19.

Calgary International Children’s Festival

This festival running from May 23-26 showcases theatre, puppetry, dance and music for kids of all ages. Be awed by a stage adaptation of children’s classic The Rainbow Fish, learn about space exploration with the wacky and ingenious Doktor Kaboom!, and be transported to 7th century Japan in the dream-world of a young boy in The Path of Dreams, among many other insightful and exciting performances.

Bon Iver

The Grammy Award-winning indie folk band is touring their album 22, A Million and coming to Calgary on May 29.

Weird Al Yankovic

On May 31, catch the legendary musical satirist in Calgary, known for his song parodies and send-ups of pop culture.

Kathy Griffin

Not one to skirt controversy, the comedienne is currently on a world stand-up tour and is performing in Calgary on May 31.

Miss Katelyn’s Grade Threes Prepare for the Inevitable

Montreal, Columbine, Newtown. Classrooms have become danger zones, but your teacher, Miss Katelyn, has a plan — and her life-saving lesson is about to begin. Winner of Best Production and Best New English Text at the 2015 Montreal Fringe Festival, this comedic drama is an investigation of panic, prevention and paranoia as a teacher desperately attempts to keep her students out of harm’s way. Plays on the stage from May 15-19.