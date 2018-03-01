15 things to do in Calgary in March

By RACHAEL FREY

Paw Patrol Live

If you’ve never heard of Paw Patrol, you clearly don’t live with a preschooler. The animated squad of rescue pups has taken the toddler world by storm, airing in more than 160 countries. When Paw Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue hits the stage March 2 – 4 in Calgary, kids can see their favourite pups play out a rescue mission right before their eyes—no job is too big, no pup is too small!

Climb The Calgary Tower’s 802 steps

Looking to stay active while it’s cold outside? Every Tuesday in March from 4 to 7 pm the Calgary Tower will open its 802 steps to the public. Climb to the Observation Deck for a fun and unique fitness challenge.

Calgary Maple Festival Des Sucres

From March 3 – 4, celebrate the traditions and stories of the French Canadian, Métis and First Nations cultures. First Nations peoples, who intermarried with Francophone settlers in Alberta, were the first to recognize maple sap as a source of energy and nutrition. Learn about the history at Heritage Park Historical Village, try some fun activities and sample delicious maple treats.

The Humans at Theatre Calgary

This Tony Award-winning comedy-drama is one of the most critically-acclaimed recent plays from Broadway. When the Blake family gathers for Thanksgiving, the dysfunction quickly surfaces when old tensions rear up and personal secrets are laid on the table. It’s playing from March 6 – 31.

Ghost Tour at Heritage Park

Learn more about the history of Heritage Park Historical Village on March 7 by taking a guided ghost tour through the streets and alleyways and listen to spine-tingling stories of spooky encounters in the park.

Dwight Yoakam

The American country music star has gone triple-platinum and sold over 25 million albums, and he’s bringing his tunes to Calgary on March 8.

Johnny Reid

Nominated for two Junos in 2018, the Canadian country singer is touring his album Revival and coming to Calgary on March 10.

Santana

The Latin rock band shot to fame with a performance at Woodstock and has been going strong ever since. Sanata is playing at the Scotiabank Saddledome on March 10.

The Dears

The Quebec indie rock group is touring their seventh studio album, Times Infinity Volume Two, and coming to Calgary on March 13.

Cinderella

Inspired by the 1697 Charles Perrault version, this world premiere ballet performance contains all the charm and romance of the classic, from the Fairy Godmother to the conniving stepsisters to the handsome prince—and of course the eponymous heroine, empowered by an optimistic spirit and a special pair of shoes. It’s playing from March 14 – 17.

Cheech and Chong

Iconic comedy legends known for their send-ups of stoner culture are reunited and coming to Calgary on March 22.

Fleetwood Mac: Classic Albums Live

Fleetwood Mac’s classic Rumours is recreated live on stage in a thrilling rock ‘n’ roll recital on March 22.

Lights

The singer-songwriter’s latest album, Skin & Earth, was created alongside a comic book of the same name. See her in Calgary on March 27.

Letterkenny

For even more hard-hitting, hard-swilling Canadian comedy, don’t miss Letterkenny Live! in Calgary on March 30. The show features original sketches and stand-up comedy by the Letterkenny boys.

Easter Extravaganza

Hop into springtime fun at the Calgary Zoo from March 30 – 31 with an Easter celebration full of family activities like face painting, bunny races and cookie decorating. Visitors can also learn about the zoo’s conservation efforts and green initiatives.