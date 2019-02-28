15 things to do in Calgary in March 2019

By RACHAEL FREY and SILVIA PIKAL

YYC FOOD & DRINK EXPERIENCE

What do you get when you combine some of Calgary’s best chefs, restaurants, bartenders, craft beer, wines and spirits? The inaugural YYC Food & Drink Experience, an annual dining festival featuring ten days of prix fixe menus at the city’s favourite eateries along with a dining series of curated culinary events. Participating restaurants include Model Milk, Bridgette Bar and Pigeonhole, among many others. From March 1 – 10.

CALGARY MAPLE FESTIVAL DES SUCRES

This winter festival is a celebration of Francophone, Métis and First Nations cultures. From March 2 – 3, listen to live fiddlers, taste maple taffy on snow, visit a sugar shack replica, play outdoor games and more.

RAFFI CONCERT

The children’s entertainer will be strumming and singing favourites like “Down by the Bay” and “Baby Beluga” on March 2.

THE NEW CANADIAN CURLING CLUB

Watch four newcomers come together to learn curling in a rural Albertan town in this play from Alberta Theatre Projects, running from March 5 – 23.

A MIDSUMMER’S NIGHT DREAM

Shakespeare’s classic comedy comes to life in an enchanting production from Alberta Ballet, playing from March 13 – 16.

SHAMROCKS AND SHENANIGANS

Eat, drink and be merry while dancing to the tunes of a Celtic band at Heritage Park on March 16.

DINNER AND A MOVIE

On March 19, start your evening with a wizard-themed three-course dinner at the Selkirk Grille before watching Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone at Gasoline Alley Museum.

COME FROM AWAY

Come From Away is based on the true story of what happened when nearly 7,000 air travellers were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, following the September 11 attacks. Described by the Globe and Mail as a “joyous and emotional musical about the indomitable human spirit”, the characters in the musical are inspired by real travellers and Gander residents. It’s playing on stage from March 19 – 24.

RALLY IN THE ALLEY AT HERITAGE PARK

From March 22 – 31, escape the Spring Break doldrums with automobile-themed games and activities at Gasoline Alley Museum. Repair a broken-down jalopy, navigate an obstacle course and snap a selfie in a fun car costume.

THE PRAIRIE STATES

The rising country band will be showcasing their debut album, Lost in the Right Direction, on March 23. The album was nominated for a 2018 Album Of The Year from the Alberta Country Music Awards and spent eight weeks on the Canadian country charts.

THE GIVER

Popular young adult dystopian novel The Giver is adapted for the stage by Storybook Theatre until March 23.

KINKY BOOTS

Cyndi Lauper wrote the score of this crowd-pleasing musical, which tells the story of a man trying to save his family’s shoe factory by making high heels for men. It’s playing in Calgary on March 26.

THE RADIO LOUNGE

Personal radio and audio devices have changed a lot in the last century, from large wooden consoles that were part of the living room décor to pocket-sized devices that can stream thousands of radio stations. View the evolution in The Radio Lounge, a new exhibition at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre. Plop down on one of their comfy chairs and listen to tunes on the iHeartRadio app, or watch clips of Canada’s biggest radio stars on a 24-screen video wall. The exhibition is located in Studio Bell’s Drop-in Zone and is free to the public until Summer 2020.

FROM RUST TO GLORY

The vintage vehicles in Gasoline Alley Museum all have their own stories. Take Scruffy the car — the Nash 450 sedan belonged to a family during the Great Depression before kicking the bucket somewhere in Alberta. She was abandoned for decades before car enthusiast Brian McKay found and restored her. Find out how an antique like Scruffy makes the journey from obscurity to glory in From Rust to Glory, an exhibit dedicated to vehicle and gas pump restoration. Running until April 28.

CIRCUS: SCIENCE UNDER THE BIG TOP

In more than 20 interactive exhibits at Telus Spark, learn the secrets behind the sideshow stunts, tricks and scents that captivated you as a child, from the smell of cotton candy to the science of sword swallowing. Once you’ve uncovered some tricks of the trade, see if you have what it takes to join the circus by squeezing yourself into a small box, walking across a nine-foot-high tightrope, trying your hand at juggling and more. Available until June 9.