15 things to do in Calgary in June

By RACHAEL FREY

MONSIEUR PERINÉ

This Columbian group mixes Latin and European influences in their Afro-Caribbean sound. See them on June 4.

SKYLINE LUGE

Officially open for the season, try your hand at this fun, exhilarating wheeled gravity ride that takes you down a downhill course more than 1800 metres long.

AUSTRALIA’S THUNDER FROM DOWN UNDER

Half-naked men showcase their seductive dance routines and cheeky humour on June 7.

KEVIN HART

Known for his self-depreciating humour, actor and comedian Kevin Hart is touring his comic album What Now? and will be in Calgary on June 8.

IF IT AIN’T GOT THAT SWING!

From June 8-9, be transported back to Harlem in the era when Duke Ellington’s orchestra was the hottest band in New York, accompanying the iconic vocals of Cab Calloway, Ella Fitzgerald and Ethel Waters. The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra performs swingin’ hits including Minnie the Moocher, Stormy Weather, Clap Hands Here Comes Charlie and Bill Bailey.

BRYAN ADAMS

Everything he does, he does it for you, so let this Canadian music legend run to you on June 9.

BABY ANIMAL FESTIVAL

Meet the new baby animals at the Calgary Corn Maze and Fun Farm from June 9-10, including miniature horses, donkeys, lambs, goats, piglets, calves and more! Admission also includes access to Fun Farm attractions, including jumping pillows, mini golf, pig races and other attractions.

FUNNYFEST COMEDY FESTIVAL

This festival running until June 10th features non-stop belly laughs with over 70 comedy performers.

PROPAGANDHI

The secular progressive thrash band out of Manitoba is touring their new album Victory Lap and playing in Calgary on June 16.

SLED ISLAND

From June 20-24, this multi-genre, alternative music fest includes pysch rock legends The Flaming Lips and snarling garage-punkers Ancient Pig. This year’s guest curator is the influential art-rock band Deerhoof, whose selections include garage pop-punk group Cherry Glazerr and indie rock duo Wye Oak. It’s not all about the tunes, though — movie theatres and art galleries open their doors to Sled filmmakers and artists, and the festival has hosted some of the biggest names in comedy. Many venues are all-ages.

TEDXYYC

Calgary’s independently organized TED event enters its ninth year and has hosted some of the world’s brightest minds, representing all that is new and inspiring in the fields of technology, entertainment and design. On June 22, listen to talks from political theorist David Moscrop and award-winning dance artist Farima Berenji.

PARKSHOW

More than just a fashion show, Parkshow on June 23 combines Canadian designer showcases with live music, a clothing and accessories market and immersive experiences. Featured designers include Canadian talent WRKDEPT, Alex S. Yu, Malika Rajani, Lennard Taylor, Suka Clothing, Kate Hewko, Sage Wosminity and Parts + Labor. Dress your best, take a seat next to the catwalk and look for new and innovative styles.

COLLECTIVE SOUL

The American alt-rock group has begun recording their tenth studio album, due out in 2019. Watch them live on June 25.

VANCE JOY

Aussie singer and songwriter Vance Joy is currently on his Nation of Two World Tour and you can catch him here on June 28.

THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

Alberta’s emerging artists present Shakespeare’s first comedy on the open-air stage in the heart of Calgary’s beautiful Prince’s Island Park from June 29 – August 19. The ultimate bromance is explored in this hilarious comedy featuring adventure, outlaws, and even a dog.