15 Things to do in Calgary in July

By KYLEE PEDERSEN

Photo courtesy Sebastian Buzzalino.

BELL LIVE SERIES AT THE KING EDDY

Throughout the Calgary Stampede the historic and newly re-opened King Eddy kicks into high-gear as a pop-up country bar.

SPRUCE MEADOWS NORTH AMERICAN

From July 4-8, show-jumping heavyweights from across the Americas will face-off at the third marquee tournament of the world-class Spruce Meadows summer series.

ROUNDUP MUSIC FEST

Hey soul sister, on July 11 grab a friend and catch this year’s headliner, Grammy award-winning Train, perform alongside fellow rock acts Goo Goo Dolls, The Wallflowers and The Grapes of Wrath.

THE DEAD SOUTH

On July 12 you’ll be in good company when this Canadian folk-bluegrass ensemble comes to town.

INGLEWOOD NIGHT MARKET

This modern day market will be in Inglewood on July 13, hosting over 50 local vendors selling everything from handmade items to vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles and more.

TRADITIONAL STORYTELLING AT THE STAMPEDE INDIAN VILLAGE

Admission to Stampede gets you access to this special event, occurring once daily on July 8, 9, 11, 14 and 15.

LES MISERABLES

From July 17-22 this award-winning Broadway musical will be performed.

Photo courtesy Matthew Murphy.

OUT FOR LUNCH TOUR: ALEX JANVIER

On July 18 explore 65 years of art over the course of your lunch hour.

RIBFEST

Where the city’s best ribs, barbecue chicken and pulled pork will be cooked, smoked and served up from July 20-22.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Go cheer on the Stamps on July 21 as they face off against the Montreal Alouettes.

JIM JEFFRIES

Known for his distinct brand of unapologetic comedy and candor Jeffries will be in Calgary on July 27 with The Night Talker Tour.

CALGARY ARAB FESTIVAL

This event from July 28-29 will share the richness of Arabian culture through folk dance, traditional music, food, art and more.

PET-A-PALOOZA

Bulldogs race, puppies stampede and our furry friends do some diving at the west coast’s biggest pet festival from July 28-29.

CALGARY FOLK FESTIVAL

Catch 71 artists from 13 different countries perform from July 26-29. Headliners include A Tribe Called Red, Bahamas, The Barr Brothers and Lee Ann Womack.

EAST VILLAGE JUNCTION POP-UP RETAIL PARK

Open each weekend during the summer, this innovative shipping container, shopping, and event hub offers lots to love, from retail therapy, workshops, music, and art to food trucks.