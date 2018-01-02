15 things to do in Calgary in January

By MICHAELA RITCHIE and SILVIA PIKAL

Acura Tube Park

January is the perfect month to experience the joy of sliding down a snowy hill on a snow tube. The Acura Tube Park at WinSport is the largest of its kind in Western Canada and features 12 lanes. The park is open every weekend in January, and some select evenings too.

The Final Year Documentary

In 2016, filmmaker Greg Barker was granted access inside the White House to capture the final year of Barack Obama’s presidency. Get a glimpse into the real-life drama and intensity behind Obama’s team of policymakers. Playing at the Globe Cinema on January 3.

High Performance Rodeo

Calgary’s other rodeo showcases groundbreaking acts of theatre, comedy, dance and performance art from around the city and abroad. Events take place at various venues from January 3-28.

Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings

Watch the Calgary Flames take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome on January 4.

Big Boi Concert

Big Boi, best known as one of two members of hip hop duo Outkast, will be coming to The Palace Theatre on January 5.

Winter CARnival

Enjoy indoor winter carnival classics and marvel at beautiful antique vehicles in Heritage Park’s Gasoline Alley Museum until January 7.

Adults Only Night at Telus Spark

If you’ve ever felt ill equipped to tackle tough scientific subjects, Telus Spark’s Adults Only Night on January 11 is for you. Learn about biology with the help of fun exhibits and demonstrations. 18+.

Body So Fluorescent

In this explosive show, two friends are transformed by the events of one fateful evening in this revealing tale of oppression and otherness. Plays January 11-14 at Theatre Junction Grand.

Undercover

One lucky audience member will join the cast on stage during this Vertigo Theatre production to help solve the mystery. Running from January 13 to February 11.

Shaping Sound: After the Curtain

Travis Wall is directing and dancing with the Alberta Ballet in Shaping Sound from January 19-20, playing at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. The production follows the story of a man who lost the love of his life, and with it his creative voice. The journey to get it back is a long and hard one filled with emotion that will dazzle audiences.

Antonio Pompa Baldi

Award-winning pianist Antonio Pompa Baldi has played all over the world, but this is his first performance at the Bella Concert Hall on January 21.

National Geographic Live: View From Above

As commander of the International Space Station, astronaut Terry Virts took more photos from up above than any other astronaut before him. Those earth-shattering stills later appeared in the National Geographic book View From Above—and now Virts is coming to the Jack Singer Concert Hall from January 21-22 to chat about what that soaring perspective revealed to him about life on Earth.

From Russia with Love: Tchaikovsky

Join the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra at the Jack Singer Concert Hall to pay tribute to the beautiful works of Tchaikovsky on January 26.

Nick Beaton

Laugh it up at Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club with Nick Beaton’s trademark social commentary stand-up from January 26-27.

Twelfth Night at Max Bell Theatre

Calgary’s own Old Trout Puppet Workshop offers a fresh take on Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy Twelfth Night through this innovative production filled with inventive props and costuming. Follow along the journey of the shipwreck that separates and strands twins Viola and Sebastian in the mysterious land of Illyria. Playing at the Max Bell Theatre from January 30 to February 4.