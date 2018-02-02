15 things to do in Calgary in February

By SILVIA PIKAL and MICHAELA RITCHIE

Twelfth Night at Max Bell Theatre

Calgary’s own Old Trout Puppet Workshop offers a fresh take on Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy Twelfth Night through this innovative production filled with inventive props and costuming. Follow along the journey of the shipwreck that separates and strands twins Viola and Sebastian in the mysterious land of Illyria. Playing at the Max Bell Theatre from January 30 to February 24.

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

For the month of February, participating Calgary businesses are whipping up their own special hot chocolate as part of YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. There’s something for everyone with sweet, spicy or boozy hot chocolates. Calgarians can vote for their favourite hot chocolate, and a portion of the proceeds from each drink go to Calgary charity Meals on Wheels.

Platinum Blonde

1980s new wave band Platinum Blonde is touring once again and coming to Calgary on February 3.

Ice Skating at Granary Road

Bring your skates and helmet to Granary Road from February 3-4 and enjoy free ice skating (10:30 am to 4 pm). Grab lunch from one of Granary Road’s hand-picked vendors, or have a sit-down meal upstairs in an elegant space at The Loft Lounge.

Old Dominion

It’s going to be “Happy Endings” for country music fans when these “Snapback” singers come to Calgary on February 5.

Calgary Boat and Sportsmen’s Show

Just because Calgary is a landlocked city, doesn’t mean we have to do without when it comes to watercraft! Shop fishing, camping and hunting gear at this outdoorsy expo from February 8-11.

The Outsiders

Join Ponyboy in his fight against the Socs in this theatrical adaptation of the coming-of-age novel, playing from February 9 to March 2.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Stage West’s latest slapstick comedy is a hilarious take on classic The Hound of the Baskervilles, and plays from February 9 to April 15.

Hedley

Despite parting ways with longtime drummer Chris Crippin just last year, Hedley is already back with a brand new album, Cageless, and coming to Calgary on February 12.

World of Wheels

Car collectors and admirers alike are sure to be bewitched by these beauties! From February 23-25, celebrate the golden age of vehicular craftsmanship, from 1920s factory-originals to modern muscle cars.

Stampede City Sessions

Whitney Rose and Kara Grainger will be playing live at the Webber Academy Performing Arts Centre on February 17 for a Stampede City Sessions live music broadcast.

Jabberwocky

Inspired by a nonsensical poem in Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass, this fantastical production explores a young male hare’s quest to slay the Jabberwock – and all the emotional struggles that come with such a perilous destiny. Playing from February 21 to March 4.

Alice in Wonderland

Follow the white rabbit into this adaptation of the beloved story of Alice In Wonderland. Fun for every age, the Cowtown Opera will take you along Alice’s journey from February 22-25.

Dashboard Confessional

This beloved indie band will tour their seventh studio album, Crooked Shadows, with a stop at MacEwan Hall on February 27.

Constellations

One of Broadway’s favourite love stories is in Calgary from February 27 to March 17, charting the star-crossed course of beekeeper Roland and physicist Marianne’s unlikely romance.