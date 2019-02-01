15 things to do in Calgary in February 2019

By SHAUNA MCGINN

YYC HOT CHOCOLATE FEST

What better way to weather the season than with a whole month of celebrating everyone’s favourite winter beverage? In support of Calgary Meals on Wheels, some of the city’s best cafés, restaurants and chocolatiers will compete for the coveted title of Best Hot Chocolate. Participate by sipping sweet or savoury varieties from February 1 – 28 and helping decide which one will reign supreme.

LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS

Celebrate with the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre at their annual event to ring in Chinese New Year. There will be live performances, a marketplace, firework displays and more from February 2 – 3. Admission is free to this great family-friendly event, where it will be time to mark the change from the Year of the Dog to the Year of the Pig.

EVEREST OPERA

This moving opera about one of the deadliest days in Mount Everest’s history is having its Canadian premiere with the Calgary Opera, and will be on the stage select dates from February 2 – 8.

CHRISTIAN DIOR

An exhibition dedicated to one of the world’s top fashion houses is coming to Calgary on February 3, and will run until June 2. Christian Dior at Glenbow is a retrospective of the fashion legend’s haute couture from 1947-1957.

LAND’S END ENSEMBLE CONCERT

The award-winning Canadian classical music ensemble is bringing a night of original music with this performance on February 8.

THE ARKELLS

The beloved indie rockers hailing from Hamilton, Ontario will be on stage at the Saddledome on February 9 with American alternative group Lord Huron.

DE.VI.ATE

Watch talented artists from the Alberta Ballet in a triple bill meant to push the boundaries of dance, art and performance. This year’s de.Vi.ate includes back-to-back spectacles: Caelestis, Futureland and A World Premiere, each blending cutting-edge choreography with modern multimedia elements for an awe-inspiring show meant to provoke artistic innovation. Watch from February 13 – 16.

SMOKE

From February 13 – 23, watch a thought-provoking play about intimacy, love and violence from Albertan playwright Elena Belyea, put on by Downstage theatre.

THE HARPOONIST & THE AXE MURDERER

The Vancouver-based rock and blues duo are gracing the stage at the historic King Eddy hotel from February 15 – 17 for exclusive performances, as well as the recording of a live album. Head to this legendary venue for “three nights of swaggering, soul-scorching, boogie-laced blues.”

SYMPHONIC FAIRYTALES

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting a repertoire of must-listen pieces geared toward younger audiences, including Sleeping Beauty, Tom Thumb and Mother Goose Suite, on February 17.

SHAD

The Toronto-based rapper and former host of CBC’s Q is performing at Calgary’s Commonwealth Bar on February 19. His highly anticipated LP, Short Story About A War, was released this past October, joining his repertoire of critically acclaimed musical works like TSOL and Flying Colours. Drawing on themes of home, migration, violence, politics, the environment and more, Shad’s work further exemplifies his ability to deliver thought-provoking, socially conscious art.

LITTLE BIG TOWN

The award-winning American country music group are taking the stage on February 23 with their heartfelt, chart-topping tunes.

THE SCARLET LETTER

From February 26 – March 23, see the play based on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s classic novel, written and adapted by Phyllis Nagy and presented by Theatre Calgary.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS

If you’ve been itching for a Harry Potter marathon, be sure to incorporate this incredible live experience of the second film. Watch Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets as musicians from Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra perform the original score live. This unique way to view an all-time favourite is not to be missed. From February 28 – March 1.

TRAILBLAZERS: ALBERTA

Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre (NMC), is showcasing Alberta’s musical groundbreakers in a new exhibit. Trailblazers: Alberta makes use of video interviews, concert footage and more to showcase big names hailing from Alberta, including Tegan and Sara, Feist and Chad Kroeger. Emerging artists and their accomplishments are also featured, from country singer Lindsay Ell to The Static Shift, a trio of Calgary-based blues-rockers.