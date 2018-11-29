15 things to do in Calgary in December

By SHAUNA MCGINN

The holiday season is in full swing, with a variety of markets, shows, craft sales and more underway. But peek behind the festive fun and you’ll find that this December goes above and beyond the typical offerings of the Christmas season, with unique events bound to make this month a memorable one.

Ellen Doty. Courtesy Take Aim Media.

ELLEN DOTY AT STUDIO BELL

As part of the National Music Centre’s Alberta Spotlight Series, Calgary-based singer-songwriter Ellen Doty will take the stage on December 6 for an intimate performance. Doty’s musical touch blends jazz, folk, soul, and indie-pop, which come together to create a style at once unique and distinctly soulful.

BIG ROCK BREWING WORKSHOP

Calgary’s own Big Rock Brewing Company will be at Heritage Park on December 6 teaching beer lovers how to craft their own brew from start to finish.

MIRACLE ON FIRST STREET YYC

Proof cocktail bar has morphed into a magical Christmas haven, complete with special holiday drinks like the Christmaspolitan and the Run Run Rudolph. Sip and get into the spirit from 4:00 pm – 1:00 am until December 23.

THE TENORS

Popular Canadian operatic group The Tenors are performing their Home for the Holidays show on December 8 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

See Canadian theatre star Stephen Hair play Ebenezer Scrooge for the 25th year in a row in this holiday favourite, on until December 23.

AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS

Catch this show at the Calgary Opera from December 7-9. Created by Gian Carlo Menotti, this one-act opera is the reimagined tale about the biblical Magi, or “wise men.” The story is told from the perspective of a young disabled boy who winds up accompanying the three men as they bring their gifts to Bethlehem.

AUGMENTED REALITY EXPERIENCE AT SOUTHCENTRE MALL

This display on the mall’s lower level, on until December 24, transports you to the Frozen Forest with Sammy the Snowman for a unique holiday shopping experience.

Courtesy Calgary Zoo.

ZOOLIGHTS

The Calgary Zoo is continuing its annual tradition of making the zoo glow with an array of holiday-inspired light installations that visitors can explore after dark while the animals are asleep in their enclosures. With plenty of chances to visit, Zoolights is perfect for date night, a quick photo-op, or simply to get into the spirit. Visit from November 23 – January 5.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS

It’s one of the only hockey games of the year where throwing something onto the ice is not just allowed — it’s encouraged. On December 9, bring a teddy bear or stuffed animal to this year’s game and aim it at the ice every time our Calgary Hitmen score a goal against the Kamloops Blazers. See if records can be broken for most stuffed toys crowded into a hockey rink at the same time.

HUMAN RIGHTS DAY 2018

On December 10, join the Calgary branch of the United Nations Association in Canada at the new Central Library for a panel discussion and screening of the film Indian Horse, based on the novel by the late Indigenous writer Richard Wagamese, in honour of Human Rights Day.

TELUS SPARK ADULTS ONLY NIGHT

This monthly event, taking place on the evening of December 13, sees the impressive science centre turn into a fun after-hours party where adults can sip and enjoy the space.

LYNDAL OSBORNE: MUTATION OF THE COMMONS

Hosted at the University of Calgary’s Nickle Galleries until December 15, this exhibition displays Osborne’s sculptures, which are inspired by forces of transformation in nature.

ONE BAD APPLE

Local playwright Charlotte Nixon has adapted the classic tale of Snow White into a unique stage experience hosted at the city’s Morpheus Theatre from December 7-15.

Courtesy Heritage Park.

ONCE UPON A CHRISTMAS AT HERITAGE PARK

Heritage Park has transformed into a festive Christmas village, complete with carolling, food and drink, shopping and more. Visit on weekends from 9:30 – 4:30 pm until December 23.

ZORRO: FAMILY CODE

From November 27 – December 30, Alberta Theatre Projects is presenting a fresh, fun take on an old legend.