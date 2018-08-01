15 Things to do in Calgary in August

By KYLEE PEDERSEN

Get the most out of the summer with this list of great things to do in Calgary!

Photo courtesy Heritage Park.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST

Presented by the Calgary Young People’s Theatre comes Oscar Wilde’s “trivial comedy for serious people” with shows August 1 – 5.

ALBERTA KENNEL CLUB CLASSIC

Check out this destination dog show with exhibitors, vendors and judges from around the world from August 3 – 6.

HERITAGE DAY AT FORT CALGARY

Celebrate Heritage Day at the very place Calgary began on August 6, with free museum tours, a Blackfoot ecology education session, Indigenous artisans, a family friendly movie, kids crafts and much more!

STEVE MARTIN AND MARTIN SHORT

If their names alone don’t set the tone, their aptly titled show certainly does — An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life is in town August 4th. ART CAMP FOR ADULTS AT CSPACE

Focused on the themes of play, recharge and wonder, these two back-to-back weekend camps will see a different guided art activity each evening. TINARIWEN

Listen to this Grammy-Award winning group of Tuareg musicians from the Sahara Desert region of northern Mali as they perform at the Bella Concert Hall on August 7. Photo Courtesy Joachim Cooder.

RY COODER

The legendary guitarist, songwriter and producer returns to his Americana roots with covers of old blues, gospel and folk songs on Prodigal Son, plus a few new originals. His first album of six years aims to give a message of hope and resilience. See him August 10. MUSIC IN THE PLAZA AT HERITAGE PARK

No matter the weather, Wednesday evenings throughout the month of August will fill Heritage Town Square with live music!

ANDERSON EAST

Get whisked away with the soulful sounds of this Alabama native on August 12, who’s touring his second studio album Encore. East’s gravelly voice will glide effortlessly through expertly crafted songs that blend blues, R&B and country.

GIPSY KINGS

On August 12, “Bamboleo” all the way to the show! PEELED COCKTAIL FESTIVAL

From August 16 – 19 experience seminars, tastings and networking events, all centered around the enjoyment and development of Calgary’s cocktail scene. BEN HARPER & CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE

The American blues musicians join forces for their collaborative new album, No Mercy in This Land. See them August 20. Photo courtesy Kelly Hofer.