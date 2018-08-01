15 Things to do in Calgary in August

By KYLEE PEDERSEN
Get the most out of the summer with this list of great things to do in Calgary!
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST
Presented by the Calgary Young People’s Theatre comes Oscar Wilde’s “trivial comedy for serious people” with shows August 1 – 5.
ALBERTA KENNEL CLUB CLASSIC
Check out this destination dog show with exhibitors, vendors and judges from around the world from August 3 – 6.
HERITAGE DAY AT FORT CALGARY
Celebrate Heritage Day at the very place Calgary began on August 6, with free museum tours, a Blackfoot ecology education session, Indigenous artisans, a family friendly movie, kids crafts and much more!
STEVE MARTIN AND MARTIN SHORT
If their names alone don’t set the tone, their aptly titled show certainly does — An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life is in town August 4th.
ART CAMP FOR ADULTS AT CSPACE
Focused on the themes of play, recharge and wonder, these two back-to-back weekend camps will see a different guided art activity each evening.
TINARIWEN
Listen to this Grammy-Award winning group of Tuareg musicians from the Sahara Desert region of northern Mali as they perform at the Bella Concert Hall on August 7.
RY COODER
The legendary guitarist, songwriter and producer returns to his Americana roots with covers of old blues, gospel and folk songs on Prodigal Son, plus a few new originals. His first album of six years aims to give a message of hope and resilience. See him August 10.
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA AT HERITAGE PARK
No matter the weather, Wednesday evenings throughout the month of August will fill Heritage Town Square with live music!
ANDERSON EAST
Get whisked away with the soulful sounds of this Alabama native on August 12, who’s touring his second studio album Encore. East’s gravelly voice will glide effortlessly through expertly crafted songs that blend blues, R&B and country.
GIPSY KINGS
On August 12, “Bamboleo” all the way to the show!
PEELED COCKTAIL FESTIVAL
From August 16 – 19 experience seminars, tastings and networking events, all centered around the enjoyment and development of Calgary’s cocktail scene.
BEN HARPER & CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE
The American blues musicians join forces for their collaborative new album, No Mercy in This Land. See them August 20.
ALICE COOPER
On August 22, the founder of shock-rock returns to Calgary for a night of theatrics and psycho-drama. A Paranormal Evening will undoubtedly live up to Cooper’s signature performances, where heavy metal and punk rock meet horror show, electric chairs, guillotines and fake blood.
CALGARY PRIDE
Running from August 24 – September 3, Calgary’s best and brightest will be on display at the 28th annual Calgary Pride Week, in celebration of diversity, inclusivity and community. From humble and difficult beginnings, the Calgary Pride Parade has grown to become the second largest parade in the city and is followed by Pride in the Park, where live music and beer gardens continue the festivities.
HONENS
After quarter finals in Berlin and New York, the world-class international piano competition declares a winner in Calgary. From August 30 – September 8.