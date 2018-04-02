15 things to do in Calgary in April

By RACHAEL FREY

Glory

If you think hockey and dance don’t go together, give this uplifting story a chance to change your mind. Told through music and dance inspired by the jazz age, it’s the story of four friends in the Depression era who set out to prove hockey isn’t just for men. Catch it playing from April 3 – 21.

Trailer Park Boys

For some television-turned-live that’s a bit more adult-oriented (though definitely not more highbrow), Canada’s favourite mockumentary icons are taking their act, A F#cked Up Evening With the Trailer Park Boys, on the road and coming to Calgary on April 3.

Big Rock Brewing Workshop

Create your own hand-crafted bottle of beer during this hands-on session on April 5th and take it home eight weeks later!

Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Watch Calgary’s NHL team challenge the Vegas Golden Knights at the Scotiabank Saddledome on April 7.

Loverboy

Don’t miss the “Working for the Weekend” rockers at this concert on April 7, which benefits Gordie Howe C.A.R.E.S, a society dedicated to helping fund Alzheimer’s and dementia research in Calgary.

Rod Stewart

“Tonight’s the Night” to find a “Reason to Believe” that you’re “Forever Young”—just like this British heartthrob, who will be singing in Calgary on April 8th.

Air Supply

The Aussie soft rock duo has been making music together since 1975 and have sold tens of millions of albums. They’re coming to Calgary on April 12.

Electric Six

Known for singles like “Gay Bar,” this six-piece American band is touring album How Dare You? and stopping at The Gateway on April 12.

The Secret Garden

When a young orphan is sent to live with her reclusive uncle on his isolated and foreboding estate, she discovers the key to a neglected garden. Her adventures in the garden unlock her family’s deepest secret and their hearts in this beloved children’s book come to life on stage, playing from April 17 to May 19.

Peppa Pig Live

If your tot prefers English snort-talking pigs over rescue pups, Peppa Pig Live: Peppa Pig’s Surprise will be in Calgary April 20 to fill the void. Audiences will enjoy fun interactive games and, of course, many surprises!

Steve Miller Band

After being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, Miller and his band are still touring. They’ll be playing at the Scotiabank Saddledome on April 20.

National Geographic Live: Standing At The Water’s Edge

Photojournalist Cristina Mittermeier has documented far-flung communities such as the Kayapo people in the Amazon and Inuit peoples in the far North. Join her on April 22 or 23 as she shares her incredible photography and stories of people bound together by the concept of “enoughness”—taking only what you require.

Speaking of the Past: Quarantine

One hundred years ago, the world struggled in the throes of the devastating influenza pandemic. On April 26, renowned storyteller and author Trudy Cowan will unveil the impact that the flu had on one small Southern Alberta community and how a little synagogue on the prairie was transformed into an isolation hospital.

Gerry Dee Live!

Between stand-up and being the star and co-creator of the hit CBC sitcom Mr. D, he’s one busy comedian. See him in Calgary on April 27.

The Great Human Odyssey

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra accompanies a cinematic exploration of human origins from April 27-29.