15 things to do in Calgary in April 2019

By RACHAEL FREY AND SILVIA PIKAL

MOTOWN SOUL

On April 5, the Tonettes and Grady Harrell perform classic songs by The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and many more.

CALGARY FLAMES VS EDMONTON OILERS

See these intraprovincial NHL rivals duke it out on the ice for fame and glory on April 6.

RIGOLETTO

A treasury of famous arias tells the story of Rigoletto, a court jester who tries and fails to protect his naïve daughter from the lecherous Duke of Mantua. He hires an assassin to murder the Duke but, predictably, his plans are derailed. The fast-paced tale of honour and revenge, performed by Calgary Opera, is packed with drama and set to some of Giuseppe Verdi’s most-loved music. Playing select dates from April 6 – 12.

SARAH MILLICAN

The British comedienne hits the stage with hilarious and unapologetically filthy stand-up from April 12 – 13.

AN EVENING WITH FLEETWOOD MAC

The legendary band is touring their new 50-song collection featuring half a century of hits, and will be playing in Calgary on April 15.

RETURN TO TREASURE ISLAND

For ages six and up, this stage performance tells the tale of two brothers on a mysterious island. Playing from April 19 – May 5.

THE LEGENDARY EASTER HUNT

Hear the legend of the Easter bunny, hunt for items, pot a plant to take home, and don’t forget to visit the farmyard animals — Butterfield Acres is home to piglets, donkeys, chicks, goats, bunnies and more. Kids can even take a ride on a friendly pony. Select dates in April; tickets must be purchased in advance.

BILLY ELLIOTT THE MUSICAL

Young Billy dreams of trading his boxing gloves for ballet slippers, but his working-class father doesn’t understand his passion for dance. The Tony Award-winning musical is set to music by Elton John and choreographed by former Alberta Ballet principal dancer Yukichi Hattori. Playing select dates from April 9 – May 12.

THE SHIVERETTES

The National Music Centre’s Alberta Spotlight on April 18 is focused on The Shiverettes, a four-piece punk rock group hailing from Calgary. Expect their performance to come equipped with gnarly riffs, snotty attitude, brash honesty and a healthy dose of feminism.

ALBUM RELEASE PARTY

Calgary’s “psychedelic dream pop” band Future Womb is having an album release party on April 19. See them rock out at The Palomino with local band Pancake, along with Peach Pyramid from Victoria, BC.

EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA

From April 19 – 20, the Calgary Zoo’s annual Easter event celebrates spring with arts, crafts, games, face painting and a visit from the Easter bunny. After the Easter festivities, pay a visit to the animals in their enclosures, such as Destination Africa, Penguin Plunge, Canadian Wilds and Panda Passage.

EASTER TEAS

Enjoy the atmosphere of the elegant Famous 5 Centre of Canadian Women at Heritage Park, a replica of suffragette Nellie McClung’s home, while dining on a delicious afternoon tea. The service includes a tray of finger sandwiches and treats along with freshly brewed tea or lemonade. From April 19 – 22.

BUDDY GUY

This American blues guitarist and singer has influenced many of the greats, including Clapton and Hendrix, and is playing in Calgary on April 20.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC: SYMPHONY FOR OUR WORLD

Stunning natural history footage from National Geographic is paired with an original symphony performed live on April 25.

PRINCESS IDA

Love? Marriage? Men? Princess Ida is not interested. She has sequestered herself in a women’s university and is ready to fight any suitors who happen to come calling. One of Gilbert and Sullivan’s less known works, this comic opera performed by Morpheus Theatre is full of intelligent lyrics, witty commentary, danger and, of course, humour. Playing from April 26 – May 11.