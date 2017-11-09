10 Must-Visit Places in Kensington

By MICHAELA RITCHIE

Kensington maintains a charming, bohemian vibe while also hosting some of Calgary’s best restaurants and boutiques. The pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood is easily reached from downtown by foot or the CTrain’s Sunnyside station while bustling street festivals occur at all times of the year.

Pulcinella

Authentic traditional Italian pizza served in a casual, modern setting, made with the finest imported ingredients. 1147 Kensington Cres NW, 403-283-1166, pulcinella.ca

Brooklyn Clothing Co.

High-quality brand name shopping for men, with a focus on ethically produced and attentively crafted pieces. 201 – 1211 Kensington Rd NW, 403-283-4006, shop.brooklynclothing.com

Trapped Real Life Room Escape

The real-life gaming trend is brought to Calgary with four interactive escape rooms designed by gaming industry leaders from Osaka, Japan. 1139 Kensington Rd NW, 587-356-4488, trapped.ca

Pages Books on Kensington

An independent bookstore carrying well-curated fiction and non-fiction titles for all ages, as well as an excellent selection of Canadian literature. 1135 Kensington Rd NW, 403-283-6655, pageskensington.com

The Plaza Theatre

Screening everything from silver screen hits to cult classic films for the past 75 years, The Plaza is a local legend among Calgary movie theatres. Available for special event booking. 1133 Kensington Rd NW, 403-283-2222, theplaza.ca

Crave Cupcakes

Flagship store of a local bakery specializing in gourmet cupcakes, cookies and cakes. Special orders and delivery available. 1107 Kensington Rd NW, 403-270-2728, cravecupcakes.ca

Livingstone & Cavell Extraordinary Toys

This boutique toy shop has everything from tin and clockwork trinkets, to Britains Miniatures, Marklin trains, collector dolls and Wilesco steam engines. 1124 Kensington Rd NW, 403-270-4165, extraordinarytoys.com

Mañana Imports & Gifts

Shop owners travel as far away as Nepal to bring customers the finest quality handmade tapestries, footwear, clothing and jewelry from local artisans. 1132 Kensington Rd NW, 403-283-6537, mananaimports.com

Modern Steak

This hybrid steakhouse and cocktail lounge features prime steak from local farms, cooked on an infrared grill. 107 – 10A St NW, 403-670-6873, modernsteak.ca

Prohibition Freehouse

Prohibition-era inspired bar with a menu based around meat and veggie balls with choose-your-own sauce and starch combinations. 1153 Kensington Cres NW, 403-452-8549, prohobar.com

Neighbourhood Tip: Looking for a fun and unique way to explore Kensington? Check out the Craving Kensington walking tour by Calgary Food Tours, or Storytime at Pages. Kensington also hosts regular neighbourhood events, such as Christmas in Kensington. visitkensington.com

