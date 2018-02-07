10 different ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Calgary

By SILVIA PIKAL

Paint and sip

Flex those creative muscles for this special edition of paint night at Vin Gogh Paint & Sip Studio on February 8, which is also a fundraiser for the Firefighters Museum of Calgary. An artist provides step-by-step guidance and in just two hours, you will complete your very own painting of a pair of Dalmatian dogs, the cherished mascot of many firefighting organizations. Paint solo or with that special someone.

Learn about the birds and the bees at the Calgary Zoo

At this adults-only event at the Calgary Zoo, you’ll delight in picking up facts about courtship, mating and reproduction in the animal kingdom, while digging into a romantic dinner and being serenaded by wandering violinists.

Savour a romantic dinner at Sky 360

Enjoy an incredible view of Calgary at night in Sky 360 revolving restaurant at the top of the Calgary Tower. An enduring classic for those looking for a romantic and elegant meal, their four-course Valentine’s Day menu allows you to choose from a variety of tasty options including pan-seared Arctic char, roasted Alberta striploin and free-range citrus-marinated chicken.

Try your hand at combat therapy

Still fighting over whose turn it was to load the dishwasher last week? Work through your squabbles with two exhilarating hours of combat archery. Take turns roleplaying as Katniss by shooting arrows (which are foam-tipped, of course). End your evening on a high note by learning how to properly throw on axe.

Bring your ladies to Galentine’s Day at Plant

Relish quality time with your ladies for Galentine’s Day at Plant terrarium store. In this fun DIY workshop, you’ll learn how to build your own small glass globe that houses tiny succulent plants. There will also be wine, cheese and chocolate; need we say more?

Try your hand at trivia

National on 17th is hosting a trivia night full of love songs, candy hearts, prizes and beer—buckets of Wild Rose cans are on special for $15. Gather in teams of 2-4 and put your noggin to the test. Reservations are recommended.

Go for dinner and a movie

On February 13, Gasoline Alley Museum is screening romantic comedy Chocolat, about a mother and daughter who open a chocolate shop in a small French village, scandalizing the conservative community with their love of chocolate during Lent. The Selkirk Grille Restaurant will have a menu inspired by the hit film.

Explore exhibits at Telus Spark

Learn more about neuroscience at Adults Only Night from Telus Spark. Through interactive exhibits, you’ll get the chance to explore how dopamine affects the brain’s reward and pleasure centres, identify which triggers drive your oxytocin levels sky high and perform emotional experiments on yourself.

Play mini golf

Relish a plated three-course meal at Mid City Grill at Century Casino Calgary and a glass of bubbly before spending the night challenging your date to unlimited rounds of mini golf on their 18-hole course.

Watch Dave Kelly Live

Sit back and enjoy a variety show on Valentine’s Day. Everyone’s favourite host Dave Kelly and special musical guests from the Calgary Folk Music Festival will entertain you in this edition of Dave Kelly Live, which features improvised skits, performances, interviews, interactive games and more.