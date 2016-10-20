  • eat
October 20th, 2016
where.ca > Ontario > Toronto > Hazelton Lanes Rebrands as Yorkville Village

Hazelton Lanes Rebrands as Yorkville Village

HEAD TO BLOOR-YORKVILLE TO CHECK OUT SOME OF THE EXCITING NEW SHOPS IN THE REVITALIZED MALL.

Yorkville Village Exterior

Yorkville Village is home to a variety of upscale shops as well as a Whole Foods.

At the beginning of this year, Hazelton Lanes rebranded itself as Yorkville Village, part of an on-going $100-million transformation by the property’s landlord First Capital Realty. Design firm Kasian is on board to make over the shopping hub into a “neighbourhood centre” that is anchored by Whole Foods. Some leading retailers have already taken up residence, including Montreal-based womenswear boutique Maska Mode, which imports ready-to-wear pieces from Italy; loose, fluid ladies apparel from Belgian label Sarah Pacini; and trendy menswear shop Philip has relocated to a more intimate space where it carries such coveted designers as Hugo Boss, Paul & Shark, Corneliani, and the philip private label.  —Linda Luong Luck

