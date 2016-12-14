Root for your favourite players in style as you fuel up, celebrate or unwind at one of these fine establishments.

Open since 1949, Duffy’s Tavern is the longest operating bar in Bloordale and the fifth oldest bar in Toronto. This local favourite has pool and foosball tables, a great selection of craft beers and spirits, and live music nightly. 1238 Bloor St. W., 416-628-0330.

The Contender in Little Portugal is a hip, yet low-key take on the traditional sports bar. Memorabilia like vintage baseball pennants, signed photos and framed jerseys adorn the walls, and the tables might look a little familiar—they’re made of repurposed bowling alley lanes. The ever-changing menu features concession stand-style eats like pretzels, foot-long hotdogs, and nachos, as well as soft serve beer floats for a sweet, boozy treat. 1166 Dundas St. W., 416-792-3513.

At Wayne Gretzky’s Toronto enjoy draft beer, signature cocktails, or vintages from Wayne Gretzky Estates along with an extensive menu. The Great One’s namesake establishment also features daily specials, including a $5 burger with all the fixings on Fridays. 99 Blue Jays Way, 416-348-0099.

The huge space at The Ballroom easily accommodates large groups. In addition to an abundance of TVs and HD projection screens for watching the game, activities include 10-pin bowling, ping pong, pool, bubble hockey, foosball, and an Xbox corner. Try the poutine with numerous options, including lobster, bacon double cheeseburger, and popcorn chicken. 145 John St., 416-597-2695.

The Loose Moose has been a downtown staple since 1989. Show up on game day for the lively atmosphere and more than 65 varieties of beer on tap. 146 Front St. W., 416-977-8840.

Boasting a two-story-high HD TV, Real Sports Bar & Grill , has a prime location adjacent to the Air Canada Centre. Hungry fans can chow down on a wide selection of burgers and wings as they watch the action on one of the 199 television sets. 15 York St., 416-815-7325.

Owned and operated by former NHL goalie Wayne Cowley, The Bottom Line is conveniently located within walking distance of the Hockey Hall of Fame (page TK) and the Air Canada Centre. Drop by for a pre- or post-game drink and tuck into an assortment of pizza, sandwiches, sliders, nachos, and more. 22 Front St. W., 416-362-7585.