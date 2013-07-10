JULY 13 Taking a cue from the all-night events popular in cities like Paris, London and Toronto, Nuit Blanche North invites you to unearth truly unique art under cover of darkness. As the sun sets, culture vultures are invited to descend on downtown Huntsville to take in exceptional theatre, music, film and interactive installations. With more than 60 artists expected to participate, the event is sure to inspire awe under the stars. Along Main Street, and at River Mill Park and the town dock, free admission; call 705-571-4334 or click here for a full list of exhibitions.