Schmooze with Sea Lions

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Looking to meet some locals? Then head to the Vancouver Aquarium for an introduction to some of the most sociable West Coasters around: Steller sea lions. Like any true local, they love seafood, sunbathing and ocean swims. Find them enjoying all their favourite things at Steller’s Bay, the Aquarium’s latest exhibit. Not only is it the perfect place to meet and greet these charismatic creatures, but it’s also an active research station that helps scientists understand why wild Steller sea lions are disappearing. We can’t think of a better reason to get up close and personal.