Hot Date: The Sound of Music

For over 60 years, this romantic and beloved production has been thrilling audiences as they remember their favourite things. In The Sound of Music, a woman takes a job as a governess for a large family with a widowed father while questioning whether or not she should become a nun. This new production still features all of the remarkable songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s original show, including “My Favourite Things” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.” Whether this is your first (or sixteenth going on seventeenth) time seeing the production, you’ll take pleasure in filling your heart with the sound of music! For tickets, call 1-866-540-7469 or visit Edmonton Broadway.

The Sound of Music | September 19–24 | $35–$125

Jubilee Auditorium | 11455-87 Ave. | 780-427-2760