18th Calgary International Film Festival Hits the Silver Screen

By RACHAEL FREY

Ready the popcorn, extra butter please! The Calgary International Film Festival is hitting theatres in 2017 from September 20 to October 1. Over the past 18 years the festival has grown steadily, proving that Calgarians really love their cinema — last year the festival hit a record attendance of 36,700 film-goers eager to watch 200 multi-genre feature and short films from more than 40 countries.

“This is a great film festival city,” says Steve Schroeder, Calgary Film’s executive director. “We have the right demographics for it, we have a population that sees a lot of films, we have people who are educated and well-travelled and very curious about the world here.”

Though films come to Calgary from all over the world and from artists of all experience levels, Calgary Film places special emphasis on Albertan and Canadian talent as well as new filmmakers. “We go out of our way to make sure our programming is distinct in terms of the emphasis on new voices,” Schroeder says.

From the Canadian Cinema Series, A Swinger’s Weekend is a sexy date-night comedy featuring several Canadian actors such as Jonas Chernick and Calgary’s Erin Karpluk. The Browns are all in for a thrilling weekend swinging with the hippest and hottest couple they know—but when a third couple comes calling, they get more than they bargained for.

In the Alberta Narrative Feature category, Gregoire follows two brothers who wander Fort McMurray robbing convenience stores, betting on street fights, and running from the cops. Across town, a young woman is fired the same week she discovers she’s pregnant. When the three cross paths, the consequences of their actions echo through Alberta’s boom town. This dark coming-of-age film is the first feature-length picture from Alberta filmmaker Cody Brown.

For more information on the Calgary International Film Festival, check out their website at www.calgaryfilm.com, or ring up the Box Office to see if you can still snag some tickets, at 403-283-1490.

>> Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and tag your Calgary posts and photos with #WhereYYC